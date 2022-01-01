Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Acquires 36 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $688,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SOXX opened at $542.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $521.67 and a 200 day moving average of $476.73. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $374.86 and a fifty-two week high of $558.28.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.