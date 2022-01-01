Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Buys 46 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $503,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.71.

Shares of BLK opened at $915.56 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $927.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $901.73. The company has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.