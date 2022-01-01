Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Has $433,000 Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $542.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.73. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $374.86 and a 1-year high of $558.28.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

