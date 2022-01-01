Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Has $801,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up 1.4% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 40,684 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 160,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $55.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average of $56.76. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $59.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

