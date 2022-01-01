Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Invests $315,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Barclays upped their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $365.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.89.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $443.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $438.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.81. The stock has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $314.62 and a 1-year high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.