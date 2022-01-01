Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Invests $376,000 in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GXO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $90.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.04.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

