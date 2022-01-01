Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $359.30 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $128.36 billion, a PE ratio of 77.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.13.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

