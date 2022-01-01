CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on COR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised CoreSite Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.21.

Shares of COR opened at $169.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.55. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $173.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.24, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The business had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $821,210. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.2% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.4% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

