Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 410 ($5.51).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Crest Nicholson to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.78) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.18) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 445 ($5.98) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.18) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Shares of LON:CRST opened at GBX 372 ($5.00) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 351.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 389.43. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 299 ($4.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 469 ($6.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £955.75 million and a P/E ratio of 16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.