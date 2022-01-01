CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Position Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 19.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRSP. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CRSP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.69.

Shares of CRSP opened at $75.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 2.09. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $67.15 and a one year high of $220.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.27.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.