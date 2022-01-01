Critical Analysis: RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) versus Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Turing and RumbleON’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turing $803.38 million 10.18 $79.28 million N/A N/A RumbleON $416.43 million 1.49 -$25.00 million ($8.66) -4.79

Turing has higher revenue and earnings than RumbleON.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.8% of RumbleON shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of RumbleON shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Turing and RumbleON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turing N/A N/A N/A RumbleON -6.36% -32.03% -10.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Turing and RumbleON, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turing 0 4 8 0 2.67 RumbleON 0 0 4 0 3.00

Turing currently has a consensus target price of $32.45, indicating a potential upside of 21.05%. RumbleON has a consensus target price of $58.80, indicating a potential upside of 41.62%. Given RumbleON’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RumbleON is more favorable than Turing.

Summary

Turing beats RumbleON on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turing

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc. engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics and Transportation segment offers nationwide automotive transportation services between dealerships and auctions. The company was founded by Matthew A. Lane, Marshall Chesrown, and Steven Richard Berrard on October 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

