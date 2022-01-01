Critical Contrast: GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) and Genpact (NYSE:G)

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) and Genpact (NYSE:G) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get GreenBox POS alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GreenBox POS and Genpact, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Genpact 0 1 3 0 2.75

Genpact has a consensus target price of $59.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.62%. Given Genpact’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genpact is more favorable than GreenBox POS.

Volatility and Risk

GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.95, suggesting that its stock price is 395% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genpact has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GreenBox POS and Genpact’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenBox POS -106.65% -52.52% -42.26% Genpact 9.52% 24.89% 9.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Genpact shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Genpact shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GreenBox POS and Genpact’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenBox POS $8.52 million 21.29 -$5.01 million N/A N/A Genpact $3.71 billion 2.69 $308.28 million $1.91 27.79

Genpact has higher revenue and earnings than GreenBox POS.

Summary

Genpact beats GreenBox POS on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS). The BCMI segment provides application processing, collections and customer services, equipment and auto loan servicing, mortgage origination and servicing, risk management and compliance services, reporting and monitoring services, wealth management operations support, end-to-end information technology services, application development and maintenance, managed services, financial crimes support, and consulting. The CGRLH segment offers supply chain management, pricing and trade promotion management, order management, digital commerce, customer experience, and risk management. The HMS segment involves in the industry-specific solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), user experience, order and supply chain management, data engineering, digital content management, and risk management. The company was founded in 1997 by Pramod Bhasin and is headquart

Receive News & Ratings for GreenBox POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenBox POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.