Critical Review: Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) versus Senior (OTC:SNIRF)

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) and Senior (OTC:SNIRF) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ducommun and Senior’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ducommun $628.94 million 0.89 $29.17 million $2.82 16.59 Senior $942.05 million 1.08 -$218.57 million N/A N/A

Ducommun has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Senior.

Volatility & Risk

Ducommun has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senior has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ducommun and Senior, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ducommun 0 0 4 0 3.00 Senior 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ducommun presently has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.12%. Given Ducommun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ducommun is more favorable than Senior.

Profitability

This table compares Ducommun and Senior’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ducommun 5.38% 10.80% 4.44% Senior N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.9% of Ducommun shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Ducommun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ducommun beats Senior on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets. The Structural Systems segment designs, engineers and manufactures contoured aero structure components, assemblies and supplies composite and metal bonded structures. The firm’s products include commercial, military fixed-wing, and military and commercial rotary-wing aircrafts. The firm’s products include human machine interface, RF products, and motors and resolvers. The company was founded by Charles Louis Ducommun in 1849 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

About Senior

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control. The Flexonics division manufactures flexible automotive components, and offers products for land vehicle emission control and industrial process control applications which include exhaust gas recycling coolers, fuel mixing & distribution systems, flexible couplings, engineered expansion joints, dampers & diverters, flexible hose assemblies & control bellows, and fuel cells & heat exchangers. Senior was founded by David Lycett Green on December 18, 1933 and is headquartered in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom.

