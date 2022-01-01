Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.42

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.42 and last traded at $71.42, with a volume of 1851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.94.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COIHY shares. UBS Group upgraded Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

