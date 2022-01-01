CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of CrossAmerica Partners worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,915,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,748,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 26.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 110,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 65,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $369,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $348,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $968,290 in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of CAPL stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.60. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.22 million, a P/E ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $985.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 420.00%.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

