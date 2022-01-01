Cubiex (CBIX) Achieves Market Cap of $175,987.89

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Cubiex has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Cubiex coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cubiex has a market capitalization of $175,987.89 and $341.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00058284 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,696.11 or 0.07816370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00074486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,221.57 or 0.99862173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00053893 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007785 BTC.

About Cubiex

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com . The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports

Buying and Selling Cubiex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cubiex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cubiex using one of the exchanges listed above.

