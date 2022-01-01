Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires 656 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,128 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,153,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,884,000 after buying an additional 49,131 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,488,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,074,000 after buying an additional 63,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 33.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after buying an additional 245,757 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,118,000 after purchasing an additional 874,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 25.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 831,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,588,000 after purchasing an additional 168,969 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, CFO S Turner Keene acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 and have sold 171,000 shares worth $8,253,160. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.34. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EFSC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

