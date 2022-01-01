Cullen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.51.

ING opened at $13.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

