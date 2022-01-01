Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $558,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $80.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.11.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 11.06%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

