Cullen Capital Management LLC Increases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,735 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 68.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,619 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $70,995,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE USB opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.