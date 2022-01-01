Cullen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.98.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $37.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $37.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

