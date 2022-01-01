Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 2,089 Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $21.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.04.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.