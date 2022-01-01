Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 913 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 126.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $114.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.60 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.30%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

