Cullen Capital Management LLC Takes $2.21 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PKG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.10.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $136.15 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.