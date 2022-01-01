Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 10.8% in the third quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of FMC by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of FMC by 59.2% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 94,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 35,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $109.89 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.91. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

