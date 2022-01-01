Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 873 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,307 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $1,793,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $150,879,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 551,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

BK opened at $58.08 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $60.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.61%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

