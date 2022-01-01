Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK stock opened at $348.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.87.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROK. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.19.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,909. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.