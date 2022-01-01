CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CURO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CURO Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

CURO stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $647.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $209.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CURO Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $43,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $18,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,144,480 shares of company stock worth $20,687,418 over the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 62.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 172.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 648,545 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 158.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

