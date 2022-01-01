CVCoin (CVN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53,710.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, CVCoin has traded 53.4% higher against the dollar. CVCoin has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $53,710.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CVCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00057962 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,690.05 or 0.07834449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00074007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,949.93 or 0.99680726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00053349 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007792 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

