DA Davidson Increases Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $292.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $286.00 to $292.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.08.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW opened at $258.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.90 and a 200-day moving average of $216.39. The company has a market cap of $174.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.