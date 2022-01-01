DAFI Protocol (DAFI) Price Down 14.5% Over Last Week

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAFI Protocol has a total market cap of $13.13 million and approximately $194,597.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAFI Protocol has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00042286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007007 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Profile

DAFI Protocol (CRYPTO:DAFI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 512,364,949 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

Buying and Selling DAFI Protocol

