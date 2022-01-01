Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

EWZ opened at $28.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.95. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

