Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 31.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter worth approximately $504,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $252.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.63.

Shares of WIX opened at $157.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $133.00 and a one year high of $362.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.47 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.19 and a 200 day moving average of $217.51.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

