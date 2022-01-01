Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $2 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 235.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after purchasing an additional 263,760 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,750,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,709,000 after purchasing an additional 206,018 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $429,262,000 after purchasing an additional 155,637 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.52.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $314.21 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.46 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.08 and its 200-day moving average is $288.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

