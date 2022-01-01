Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 1,515 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after acquiring an additional 902,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,562,000 after purchasing an additional 124,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 453,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after acquiring an additional 931,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $145.09 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $96.98 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.46.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.