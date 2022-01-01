Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 272 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 208,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 504,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,043,000 after acquiring an additional 178,490 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 28,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $116.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.79 and its 200 day moving average is $118.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $137.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.45.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

