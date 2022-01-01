Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 5,115 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE:WFC opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average is $47.47. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.