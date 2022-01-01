Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 109.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 280,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 146,909 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,706,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,948,000 after buying an additional 192,893 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,438,000 after buying an additional 70,236 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 32,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $66.73 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of -50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,463 shares of company stock worth $1,296,737. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

