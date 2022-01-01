Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys Shares of 323,200 Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 323,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,947,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Ryan Specialty Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYAN. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,481,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $40.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.67. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 104.08% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $352.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

