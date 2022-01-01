Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 131,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 129,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 82.7% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 81,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 37,093 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in AT&T by 14.9% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 292,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 37,857 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,798,000 after acquiring an additional 66,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

AT&T stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.64 billion, a PE ratio of 205.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

