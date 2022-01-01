Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $10.18 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $10,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,443,000 after purchasing an additional 811,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,763,000 after purchasing an additional 706,041 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,581,000 after purchasing an additional 444,406 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,733,000. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $363.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $357.03 and its 200-day moving average is $350.88. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $298.59 and a 1 year high of $366.72.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

