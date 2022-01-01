Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 53,018 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 101.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,018 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $13,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Waste Connections by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,786,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,774,000 after buying an additional 495,097 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,720,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,111,000 after buying an additional 154,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,974,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,992,000 after buying an additional 135,924 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,028,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,272,000 after buying an additional 70,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $136.27 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $138.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 41.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

