Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) have earned an average rating of “Sell” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €61.13 ($69.47).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($80.40) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of BN stock traded down €0.33 ($0.38) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €54.59 ($62.03). 327,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($81.97). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €55.37 and a 200 day moving average of €58.38.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

