DAO Maker Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for about $4.51 or 0.00009540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $284.76 million and $2.37 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00058284 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,696.11 or 0.07816370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00074486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,221.57 or 0.99862173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00053893 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007785 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,957,181 coins and its circulating supply is 63,126,377 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

