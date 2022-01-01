DATA Market Capitalization Reaches $889,641.69 (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded down 7% against the dollar. One DATA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. DATA has a total market cap of $889,641.69 and $32,083.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00044318 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005462 BTC.

About DATA

DATA is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,998 coins. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATA is data.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

