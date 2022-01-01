Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

