David A. Ramsay Acquires 15,000 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $18,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.24 on Friday. Savara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 16.38 and a quick ratio of 16.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Savara by 291.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,954,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Savara by 31.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,492,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 1,078,960 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Savara by 19.4% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after buying an additional 1,060,000 shares during the period. Caxton Corp lifted its position in Savara by 15.9% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 6,896,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 945,536 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Savara by 4,588.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 416,249 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

