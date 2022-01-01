DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives $32.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

DCP stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.48. 349,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,858. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $28.43.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 318.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. American National Insurance Co. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

