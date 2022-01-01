DeepOnion Trading 27.8% Higher This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $4.56 million and $1,083.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000690 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00015773 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00010808 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,617,869 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

