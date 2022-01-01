Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 152.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DAL opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of -300.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

